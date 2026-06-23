US Navy expands non-standard acquisitions to rapidly field emerging technologies

The US Navy (USN) has been advancing with its plans to expand the use of Other Transaction Authority (OTA) obligations to facilitate the development and rapid fielding of new and emerging capabilities.

As part of this effort, the Naval Surface Warfare Centre (NSWC) published a request for proposals (RfP) last week for innovative technological solutions to address current and future security threats in diverse, multidomain environments. It is pursuing seabed-subsea, littoral, asymmetric-autonomous, mining and mine hunting, expeditionary and robotic emerging solutions.

The submission of proposals is due on 3 August 2026. Meanwhile, the agreements awarded under this mechanism can