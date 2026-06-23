Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • US Navy expands non-standard acquisitions to rapidly field emerging technologies

US Navy expands non-standard acquisitions to rapidly field emerging technologies

23rd June 2026 - 15:37 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

A Tsunami USV launches a rocket during the Fleet Experimentation 2026. (Photo: US Navy)

The US Navy is increasing the use of OTA obligations to accelerate the procurement of seabed-subsea, littoral, expeditionary and uncrewed solutions.

The US Navy (USN) has been advancing with its plans to expand the use of Other Transaction Authority (OTA) obligations to facilitate the development and rapid fielding of new and emerging capabilities.

As part of this effort, the Naval Surface Warfare Centre (NSWC) published a request for proposals (RfP) last week for innovative technological solutions to address current and future security threats in diverse, multidomain environments. It is pursuing seabed-subsea, littoral, asymmetric-autonomous, mining and mine hunting, expeditionary and robotic emerging solutions.

The submission of proposals is due on 3 August 2026. Meanwhile, the agreements awarded under this mechanism can

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us