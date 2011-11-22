To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Terma and JEDS sign C2 agreement

22nd November 2011 - 18:46 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Jenkins Engineering Defence Systems (JEDS) and Terma A/S have signed a Technical Support Agreement for the service and support of Terma's advanced C-Raid tactical command and control (C2) systems installations. According to a company statement issued by Terma, the signing marks ‘marks a milestone in the establishment of a service and support structure for C-Raid in the Asia Pacific region’. 

Terma said the agreement will secure fast and effective response to customer requirements and assure the installation, service, and support of C-Raid is aligned with operational requirements. C-Raid is a network-based tactical command and control system designed to provide real-time situational awareness for small boat teams engaged in boarding and interdiction operations.

Terma designed the C-Raid system ‘to meet the emerging needs of navies, special forces, coast guards, and maritime security agencies for a multi-user system aimed at improving the conduct of missions - such as maritime interdiction, boarding operations, and search and rescue - involving the employment of small boats under the command of larger vessels or shore-based headquarters.’

