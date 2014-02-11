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SGA14: Rockwell Collins wins RoKN avionics contract

11th February 2014 - 05:10 GMT | by Joyce de Thouars in Singapore

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L-3 Mission Integrations has awarded a contract to Rockwell Collins for the supply of its Flight2 avionics for integration aboard the Republic of Korea Navy’s (RoKN’s) P3-C aircraft.

As part of a larger upgrade contract for part of the fleet, the Flight2 avionics will be installed on eight ROKN aircraft. After completion of the upgrade, the aircraft will have a configuration common with the other eight P-3CK aircraft that were upgraded under the Korea Lot II Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) programme.

‘RoKN pilots will experience greater situational awareness and communications capabilities with the highly advanced avionic onboard these

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Joyce de Thouars

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Joyce de Thouars

Joyce holds a MA degree in Middle Eastern Studies from King’s College London. Before she …

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