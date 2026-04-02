To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Australia is ramping up its uncrewed surface fleet as Sea Archer lines up for key requirement

Australia is ramping up its uncrewed surface fleet as Sea Archer lines up for key requirement

2nd April 2026 - 10:08 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch, New Zealand

RSS

A Bluebottle from Ocius Technologies sails around Darling Harbour in Sydney. Australia’s navy has 15 Bluebottles, with 40 more coming. (Photo: author)

As advances in uncrewed technology increasingly shape Australia’s maritime future, Shephard spoke with the country’s head of navy capability and a Leidos Australia executive about the operational advantages behind the shift.

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) will soon field one of the world’s largest fleets of uncrewed surface vessels (USV), with Bluebottle vessels from Ocius Technologies leading the charge. Other companies, meanwhile, are positioning USVs for pending Australian requirements.

On 11 March, Canberra announced investment of A$176 million (US$138 million) in 40 long-range Bluebottles, bringing the RAN’s fleet to 55.

Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy remarked: “With this world-leading technology, we’re able to increase surveillance of Australia’s northern approaches and respond to increasing maritime threats.”

As of September 2025, Bluebottles had cumulatively sailed 145,828nm, and their average mission duration is

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us