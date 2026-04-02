Australia is ramping up its uncrewed surface fleet as Sea Archer lines up for key requirement
The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) will soon field one of the world’s largest fleets of uncrewed surface vessels (USV), with Bluebottle vessels from Ocius Technologies leading the charge. Other companies, meanwhile, are positioning USVs for pending Australian requirements.
On 11 March, Canberra announced investment of A$176 million (US$138 million) in 40 long-range Bluebottles, bringing the RAN’s fleet to 55.
Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy remarked: “With this world-leading technology, we’re able to increase surveillance of Australia’s northern approaches and respond to increasing maritime threats.”
As of September 2025, Bluebottles had cumulatively sailed 145,828nm, and their average mission duration is
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