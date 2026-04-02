Australia is ramping up its uncrewed surface fleet as Sea Archer lines up for key requirement

A Bluebottle from Ocius Technologies sails around Darling Harbour in Sydney. Australia’s navy has 15 Bluebottles, with 40 more coming. (Photo: author)

As advances in uncrewed technology increasingly shape Australia’s maritime future, Shephard spoke with the country’s head of navy capability and a Leidos Australia executive about the operational advantages behind the shift.