Raytheon continues Mk31 RAM support services
Raytheon Missiles & Defense has received a $50.07 million contract modification to perform design agent and engineering support services for the Mk31 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) improvement programme.
Work on the deal from for Naval Sea Systems Command will be performed in Tucson, Arizona and is expected to be completed by July 2023, the DoD announced on 12 August.
The Mk31 RAM is a joint development and production programme between the US and Germany, conducted under various MoUs.
The shipboard anti-missile system comprises up to 21 Mk44 Guided Missile Round Packs and one Mk49 Guided Missile Launching System.
Onboard sensors provide the target and pointing data required to engage anti-ship missiles, fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and surface vessels.
