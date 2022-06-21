To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Qatar again turns to Ares Shipyard with interceptor craft order

21st June 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Cem Devrim Yaylalı in Istanbul

The Qatari Minister of the Interior has ordered three ARES 40 Fast Interceptor Craft from Ares Shipyard. (Photo: Ares Shipyard)

Three ARES 40 fast interceptors will be the latest craft built by Ares Shipyard for Qatar.

In another example of the close military-industrial relationship between Qatar and Turkey, the Qatar Ministry of Interior last month announced a contract award for Ares Shipyard to build three fast interceptor craft.

The announcement was made during the MILIPOL Exhibition in Doha on 24-26 May 2022.

The three ARES 40 Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) are scheduled to be delivered in early 2023. The advanced composite hulled craft will be able to achieve a top speed of 60kt and they will feature a remote weapon station with a 12.7mm machine gun.

Defence Insight

NameARES 40 Fast Interceptor Craft
SuppliersAres Shipyard

