Qatar again turns to Ares Shipyard with interceptor craft order

In another example of the close military-industrial relationship between Qatar and Turkey, the Qatar Ministry of Interior last month announced a contract award for Ares Shipyard to build three fast interceptor craft.

The announcement was made during the MILIPOL Exhibition in Doha on 24-26 May 2022.

The three ARES 40 Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) are scheduled to be delivered in early 2023. The advanced composite hulled craft will be able to achieve a top speed of 60kt and they will feature a remote weapon station with a 12.7mm machine gun.