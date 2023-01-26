Pakistan Navy continues renewal of submarine fleet
STM in Turkey has a contract dating from 2016 to upgrade the Pakistan Navy’s (PN's) three Agosta 90B submarines. On 25 January, the company announced that the second boat had been returned to Karachi.
PNS Khalid was handed back at a ceremony of the Pakistan Naval Forces Command.
The midlife upgrade includes replacement of sonar, periscopes, C2 system, radar, electronic support measures, steering controls, naval data distribution systems, chilled water system and converters. Many of these systems come from Havelsan and Aselsan.
Aselsan provided its Zargana torpedo countermeasures system, for example. In January last year, the Turkish company announced that
