Pakistan Navy continues renewal of submarine fleet

26th January 2023 - 09:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

This is one of the Pakistan Navy’s Agosta 90B submarines, with the photo taken before a midlife upgrade was conducted. (Photo: Wikimedia)

While it awaits new Chinese-designed diesel-electric submarines, the Pakistan Navy continues its modernisation of older Agosta 90B boats.

STM in Turkey has a contract dating from 2016 to upgrade the Pakistan Navy’s (PN's) three Agosta 90B submarines. On 25 January, the company announced that the second boat had been returned to Karachi.

PNS Khalid was handed back at a ceremony of the Pakistan Naval Forces Command.

The midlife upgrade includes replacement of sonar, periscopes, C2 system, radar, electronic support measures, steering controls, naval data distribution systems, chilled water system and converters. Many of these systems come from Havelsan and Aselsan.

Aselsan provided its Zargana torpedo countermeasures system, for example. In January last year, the Turkish company announced that

