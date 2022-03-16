NVL Group begins construction of final German corvette

US approves almost $1 billion helicopter sale to Spain
Spain looks to move on from the SH-60B with a new potential purchase of US MH-60Rs for $950 million.
NVL Group has announced the keel laying of the final Class 130 corvette for the German Navy, indicating the platform production of the five new ships is in its final stages.
The new corvettes, boats six to ten, are manufactured under the leadership of NVL Group, formerly Lürssen Defence, by the K130 consortium, consisting of NVL Group, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and German Naval Yards Kiel.
Parallel to the keel laying of the stern, the last foredeck was put in place at the Kiel shipyard of German Naval Yards. The foredeck and avert ships are to be moved to Hamburg for the merger.
In Hamburg, the 89m-long corvettes are put into operation and begin to undergo their functional tests with the appropriate authorities.
Currently, boats six, seven and eight are in different stages of final equipment, while boat nine is in the production phase – this keel laying represents boat ten's introduction to the production phase.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the K130 corvettes, based on the Braunschweig-class, have been designed with stealth features, low draft and automated weapon and defence systems to support littoral warfare.
Spain looks to move on from the SH-60B with a new potential purchase of US MH-60Rs for $950 million.
FSS Tosiwo Nakayama is the first of two 39.5m-long Guardian-class boats for the Federated States of Micronesia, built by Austal under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project.
Bjørnøya was built in Romania but it will be equipped, tested, and completed by Vard in Norway before it is handed over to the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency in 2023.
Mystery surrounds the identity of the latest African customer for Israel Shipyards.
A large dry dock for Australia's navy will be the centrepiece of new construction in Western Australia.
Around 40 companies across Europe are already involved in the European Patrol Corvette project.