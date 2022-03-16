To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NVL Group begins construction of final German corvette

16th March 2022 - 15:58 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The K130 boats (six to ten) will be delivered between 2023 and 2025. (Photo: NVL Group)

The final corvette of the batch supplied by the K130 consortium has been laid down on keel, as announced NVL Group.

NVL Group has announced the keel laying of the final Class 130 corvette for the German Navy, indicating the platform production of the five new ships is in its final stages.

The new corvettes, boats six to ten, are manufactured under the leadership of NVL Group, formerly Lürssen Defence, by the K130 consortium, consisting of NVL Group, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and German Naval Yards Kiel.

Parallel to the keel laying of the stern, the last foredeck was put in place at the Kiel shipyard of German Naval Yards. The foredeck and avert ships are to be moved to Hamburg for the merger.

In Hamburg, the 89m-long corvettes are put into operation and begin to undergo their functional tests with the appropriate authorities.

Currently, boats six, seven and eight are in different stages of final equipment, while boat nine is in the production phase – this keel laying represents boat ten's introduction to the production phase.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the K130 corvettes, based on the Braunschweig-class, have been designed with stealth features, low draft and automated weapon and defence systems to support littoral warfare.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us