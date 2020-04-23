Netherlands upgrades LCF naval guns

The Dutch Ministry of Defence confirmed on 21 April that it has ordered new 127mm naval guns for its four air defence and command frigates (LCFs) from Leonardo.

The new OTO 127/64 LW-Vulcano weapon system is expected to be delivered by 2026 and is designed to fire at surface targets but can also be used for anti-aircraft defence.

Each Vulcano unit consists of the 127mm gun as well as a fully automated ammunition delivery system making the system ARBO-proof. Four drums of ammunition include 14 grenades each.

When firing modern guided ammunition, the naval gun has a maximum target range of 100km.

Thales Nederland has been chosen as a supply chain partner by Leonardo and will supply its Naval Fire Control Support for the Combat Management System.

