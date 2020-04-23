Netherlands upgrades LCF naval guns
The Dutch Ministry of Defence confirmed on 21 April that it has ordered new 127mm naval guns for its four air defence and command frigates (LCFs) from Leonardo.
The new OTO 127/64 LW-Vulcano weapon system is expected to be delivered by 2026 and is designed to fire at surface targets but can also be used for anti-aircraft defence.
Each Vulcano unit consists of the 127mm gun as well as a fully automated ammunition delivery system making the system ARBO-proof. Four drums of ammunition include 14 grenades each.
When firing modern guided ammunition, the naval gun has a maximum target range of 100km.
Thales Nederland has been chosen as a supply chain partner by Leonardo and will supply its Naval Fire Control Support for the Combat Management System.
More from Naval Warfare
South Korea pushes forward on unmanned surface vessel development for future fleet
South Korean industry continues to evolve unmanned surface vessels as the ROK Navy targets future force needs and addresses manpower challenges.
How the US Government plans to put the US Navy’s shipbuilding programmes back on track
In an attempt to reduce delays in shipbuilding efforts, the US government, lawmakers and the Navy are betting big on further investments in the national defence industry and public shipyards. Reviewing and reformulating ongoing initiatives and business practices will also be form part of the effort.
Canadian Coast Guard OOSV Naalak Nappaaluk enters sea testing phase
Trials in North Vancouver with the Coast Guard’s largest science-dedicated vessel will involve full-scale exercises to evaluate systems’ integrations and performance.
Royal Canadian Navy advances with the construction of its first River-Class destroyer
Scheduled for delivery by 2033, HMCS Fraser will be a major surface component of the Canadian maritime combat power.
Ireland orders Thales towed array sonar
Ireland has a large Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) which extends 370km (200nm) offshore and contains 75% of the transatlantic subsea cables which carry $10 trillion in financial transactions daily. The country is investing to increase protection and surveillance of these waters.
South Korea advances next-gen naval concepts for future force needs
HHI and Hanwha Ocean outline highly autonomous and unmanned-enabled designs as the ROKN explores force structure for the 2030s and beyond.