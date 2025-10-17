Netherlands to acquire Finnish littoral assault craft in LCVP replacement programme

The Royal Netherlands Marine Corps (RNMC) will take delivery of a new generation of landing craft developed by Finland’s Marine Alutech Oy Ab to replace its 12 Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel (LCVP).

Under the LCVP replacement programme, a total of 20 new landing craft are to be procured by the RNMC, consisting of 12 littoral assault craft (LAC) for the transport of military personnel and eight newly built littoral craft mobility (LCM) to carry material and associated personnel.

While Marine Alutech has not specified how many LAC it will deliver to the Netherlands, it has set out that it