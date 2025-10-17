To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Netherlands to acquire Finnish littoral assault craft in LCVP replacement programme

Netherlands to acquire Finnish littoral assault craft in LCVP replacement programme

17th October 2025 - 16:27 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

RSS

An illustration of the new littoral assault craft. (Image: Marine Alutech)

The Dutch navy had reportedly been considering BAE Systems’ Littoral Strike Craft to replace its ageing landing craft fleet.

The Royal Netherlands Marine Corps (RNMC) will take delivery of a new generation of landing craft developed by Finland’s Marine Alutech Oy Ab to replace its 12 Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel (LCVP).

Under the LCVP replacement programme, a total of 20 new landing craft are to be procured by the RNMC, consisting of 12 littoral assault craft (LAC) for the transport of military personnel and eight newly built littoral craft mobility (LCM) to carry material and associated personnel.

While Marine Alutech has not specified how many LAC it will deliver to the Netherlands, it has set out that it

