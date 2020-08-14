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NAVAIR orders more Harpoon Block II+ missiles

14th August 2020 - 16:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

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US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has placed a $15.62 million order with Boeing for 24 Harpoon Block II+ anti-ship missiles, plus 25 training missiles.

Work is expected to be completed by August 2023.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Harpoon Block II+ design provides a rapid-capability enhancement that includes a new GPS guidance kit, reliability and survivability of the weapon, a new data link interface that enables in-flight updates, improved target selectivity, an abort option and enhanced resistance to ECM.

A total of 30 militaries worldwide use Harpoon in its various configurations.

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