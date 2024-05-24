Marinette Marine contracted for two more Constellation frigates

Fincantieri Marinette Marine has been awarded a US$1.044 billion contract for two more Constellation-class guided missile frigates, taking the number on contract to six. This follows last month’s laying of the keel for the first of class, USS Constellation (FFG 62).

The other five on contract are FFG 63 (USS Congress), FFG 64 (USS Chesapeake) and FFG 65 (USS Lafayette) with the deal announced on 23 May for the as yet unnamed FFG 66 and FFG 67. Work on the newest ships is expected to be completed by April 2030.

Marinette Marine received a contract for $795 million in April 2020 for the lead ship and nine additional vessels. If the USN exercises all options, the contract is valued at more than $5.5 billion.

At the time of the keel laying, the company said the USN had five frigates on order with Marinette Marine, with five additional options remaining on the original contract.

Shephard Defence Insight notes the ship's full-load displacement of 7,408t, length of 151.2m, beam of 19.7m and draft of 5.5m. The vessels will have a maximum speed of 26kt and a range of 6,000nm at a cruising speed of 16kt.

There will be accommodation for up to 193 crew plus 27 personnel serving in the embarked aviation detachment. The service life of the vessel is listed at 25 years.