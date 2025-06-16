To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ireland orders Thales towed array sonar

16th June 2025 - 13:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dublin, Ireland

Sonar 2087 towed array is in service with several countries and is now believed to have been ordered by Ireland. (Photo: Thales)

Ireland has a large Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) which extends 370km (200nm) offshore and contains 75% of the transatlantic subsea cables which carry $10 trillion in financial transactions daily. The country is investing to increase protection and surveillance of these waters.

Ireland has ordered towed array sonars from Thales, a deal stated by Minister for Defence Simon Harris as being worth “multi-million Euros” with the system expected to be in service by 2027.

The type of system to be purchased has not been disclosed but it is likely to be the Thales Combined Active Passive Towed Array Sonar (CAPTAS), specifically Sonar 2087. It would be deployed from existing Irish Naval Service (INS) ships.

It has been reported in Irish media that the deal is worth €60 million (US$69 million) and with a unit cost reported by Shephard Defence Insight of

