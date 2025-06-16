Ireland orders Thales towed array sonar
Ireland has ordered towed array sonars from Thales, a deal stated by Minister for Defence Simon Harris as being worth “multi-million Euros” with the system expected to be in service by 2027.
The type of system to be purchased has not been disclosed but it is likely to be the Thales Combined Active Passive Towed Array Sonar (CAPTAS), specifically Sonar 2087. It would be deployed from existing Irish Naval Service (INS) ships.
It has been reported in Irish media that the deal is worth €60 million (US$69 million) and with a unit cost reported by Shephard Defence Insight of
