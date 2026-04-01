Iran and the future of amphibious operations: crewed and uncrewed solutions
Thousands of US Marines from the 11th and 31st Expeditionary Units are currently en route to the Middle East aboard US warships, in addition to the 82nd Airborne Division. It is believed there is a strong possibility that the US government could carry out a ground operation in Iran, including Kharg Island, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
This hypothetical operation would include an amphibious component. While landing craft will continue to be used for beach landings, there are emerging technologies, both crewed and uncrewed, to support troops.
In January, Adm Daryl Caudle, the US Navy’s (USN) chief
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