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Iran and the future of amphibious operations: crewed and uncrewed solutions

1st April 2026 - 10:56 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

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Squire is an autonomous uncrewed surface and aerial vehicle being developed by REGENT. (Photo: REGENT)

Amphibious operations are a very unique type of military operation, and global defence industries are developing new solutions to enhance capabilities and efficiency.

Thousands of US Marines from the 11th and 31st Expeditionary Units are currently en route to the Middle East aboard US warships, in addition to the 82nd Airborne Division. It is believed there is a strong possibility that the US government could carry out a ground operation in Iran, including Kharg Island, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

This hypothetical operation would include an amphibious component. While landing craft will continue to be used for beach landings, there are emerging technologies, both crewed and uncrewed, to support troops.

In January, Adm Daryl Caudle, the US Navy’s (USN) chief

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Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

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Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

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