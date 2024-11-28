Indian naval crew awaits delayed Russian-built frigates
The Indian Navy (IN) has been evaluating its maritime competence as its commitments continue to expand throughout the Indian Ocean and into the South China Sea. Among its major concerns has been two delayed 3,620-ton upgraded Admiral Grigorovich-class stealth frigates being constructed in Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia.
An Inter-Governmental Agreement signed by India and Russia in 2016 for four stealth frigates was deferred following Ukraine’s embargo on military exports to Russia leading to supply issues with Ukrainian engine OEM Zorya Mashproekt. Following India’s request, in 2019, Ukraine agreed to provide two engines for India’s frigates following delays of more
