To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

India joins league of nations with missile tracking vessel

11th September 2021 - 00:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

This image shows the missile tracking ship INS Dhruv during construction at HSL’s shipyard. (Photo: HSL)

India now possesses its first missile tracking vessel, which had been laid down in 2014.

INS Dhruv, India’s first missile tracking and ocean surveillance ship, was officially commissioned at the government-owned Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam on 10 September.

Under a programme designated ‘VC11184’, India has become the fifth nation to possess such a naval capability.

Sea trials were completed in 2019, and the 15,000t ship entered service without fanfare last year. Shephard understands that the formal commissioning announcement was delayed due to internal strife between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy (IN) as to who would be in control of the vessel.

It has now been decided that ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users