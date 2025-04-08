To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Horizon-class vessels complete critical design review in mid-life upgrade

8th April 2025 - 09:23 GMT | by Tony Fyler

RSS

The Horizon-class destroyers will be upgraded with modern capabilities. (Photo: French Navy)

The critical design review puts the vessels on course to be fully upgraded by the end of 2030.

The Franco-Italian Horizon-class destroyers have completed their critical design review stage in the comprehensive mid-life upgrade (MLU) they have been undergoing.

The four-vessel Horizon class is split between the French and Italian Navies, built by Fincantieri and Naval Group as a result of the Common Next Generation Frigate initiative in the 1990s.

The main objectives of the MLU were to resolve some natural obsolescence in the vessels’ systems, equipment, design, development after 30 years of service, and to integrate new, modern systems to ensure the destroyers are fit for purpose in the modern era.

The vessels completed their system design review

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard

He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us