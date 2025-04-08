Horizon-class vessels complete critical design review in mid-life upgrade

The Franco-Italian Horizon-class destroyers have completed their critical design review stage in the comprehensive mid-life upgrade (MLU) they have been undergoing.

The four-vessel Horizon class is split between the French and Italian Navies, built by Fincantieri and Naval Group as a result of the Common Next Generation Frigate initiative in the 1990s.

The main objectives of the MLU were to resolve some natural obsolescence in the vessels’ systems, equipment, design, development after 30 years of service, and to integrate new, modern systems to ensure the destroyers are fit for purpose in the modern era.

The vessels completed their system design review