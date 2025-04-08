Horizon-class vessels complete critical design review in mid-life upgrade
The Franco-Italian Horizon-class destroyers have completed their critical design review stage in the comprehensive mid-life upgrade (MLU) they have been undergoing.
The four-vessel Horizon class is split between the French and Italian Navies, built by Fincantieri and Naval Group as a result of the Common Next Generation Frigate initiative in the 1990s.
The main objectives of the MLU were to resolve some natural obsolescence in the vessels’ systems, equipment, design, development after 30 years of service, and to integrate new, modern systems to ensure the destroyers are fit for purpose in the modern era.
The vessels completed their system design review
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
BAE Systems to provide missile tubes to Block VI Virginia-class submarines
The construction of the Block V submarines is still ongoing, with none of the ten boats yet commissioned.
-
US Navy tests Aegis combat system for hypersonic missile defence
The Arleigh Burke destroyer USS Pinckney undertook the tests against a simulated SM-6 missile.
-
Royal Navy destroyer completes UAV live-fire exercise before heading to the Indo-Pacific
HMS Dauntless ran a full UAV test to mimic potential real-world threats.