HII and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU to explore shipbuilding collaboration

Huntington Ingalls Industry (HII) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Sea Air Space Conference, to “explore opportunities to collaborate on accelerating ship production in support of defence and commercial shipbuilding projects”.

HII is one of the shipbuilders behind some of the US Navy’s (USN’s) leading naval shipbuilding programmes, including the Arleigh Burke destroyer programme and the Virginia-class submarine programme.

However, several major US shipbuilding programmes are significantly behind their deadlines and significantly over-budget, including the Virginia-class submarines.

The National Security Journal recently calculated that the Virginia-class submarine project alone was 410 months