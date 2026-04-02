Gulf tensions force Western navies to confront mine warfare shortfalls
As tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz, Western navies are pushing to restore mine countermeasure capabilities that had quietly been allowed to wane – and the conversion of RFA Lyme Bay into a mine countermeasure mothership sits as a reminder of that effort.
The UK Royal Navy (RN) announced on 29 March that RFA Lyme Bay, a Bay-class landing ship dock, is being fitted in Gibraltar with a suite of autonomous mine countermeasure (MCM) equipment, transforming the vessel into a crewed mothership for uncrewed underwater and surface systems.
Once outfitted, Lyme Bay will be able to store,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Australia is ramping up its uncrewed surface fleet as Sea Archer lines up for key requirement
As advances in uncrewed technology increasingly shape Australia’s maritime future, Shephard spoke with the country’s head of navy capability and a Leidos Australia executive about the operational advantages behind the shift.
-
Hanwha Ocean and TKMS are firming up their Canadian next-gen submarine proposals
CPSP competitors are proposing platforms fitted with advanced, next-generation capabilities to be built and sustained in cooperation with the Canadian industry.
-
Uncrewed fleets emerge as AUKUS nations’ answer to capability interval
While their multibillion-dollar nuclear submarine ambitions move forward at a glacial industrial pace, all three countries are making a swifter bet: fleets of uncrewed vessels that can be built, deployed and iterated in years rather than decades.