Future USS Delbert D Black completes builder's trials

26th February 2020 - 10:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

The US Navy’s future USS Delbert D Black (DDG 119) has successfully completed builder’s trials, the navy announced on 24 February.

Conducted by shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries, the trials were carried out over three days in the Gulf of Mexico.

The vessel will now prepare for acceptance trials in March, which will be carried out by the US Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey.

Delbert D Black is configured as a Flight IIA destroyer. Designed to support power projection, forward presence and escort operations at sea in low intensity conflict/coastal and littoral offshore warfare as well as open ocean conflict, the vessel will be equipped with the Aegis Combat System

Capt Seth Miller, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office Ships, said: ‘The navy and our dedicated shipbuilders have continued to make strides towards delivering this exceptional capability to the fleet, and performed well during builder’s trials. This ship continues the proud Aegis shipbuilding legacy and will provide the navy with a 21st century fighting edge.’

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

