First Type 31 frigate for UK Royal Navy rolls out of construction

27th May 2025 - 17:40 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The HMS Venturer will be the first of the UK Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigates to enter into service. (Photo: Babcock)

Named the HMS Venturer, this roll out marks a pivotal milestone as it moves from the construction phase to then undergo outfitting and systems integration ahead of sea trials.

The first of five Type 31 frigates, the HMS Venturer, for the UK’s Royal Navy (RN) has been rolled out at a ceremony in Rosyth, Scotland, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) Equipment and Support (DE&S) has announced.

Procured by DE&S and manufactured and designed by Babcock, who was awarded the £1.25 billion (US$1.54bn) contract in 2019, the Type 31 frigate has been engineered to deliver more capability with fewer personnel than the Type 23 class it is due to partially replace.

Following the roll out, the HMS Venturer will complete the next process, known as float off, before

