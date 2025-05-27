First Type 31 frigate for UK Royal Navy rolls out of construction
The first of five Type 31 frigates, the HMS Venturer, for the UK’s Royal Navy (RN) has been rolled out at a ceremony in Rosyth, Scotland, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) Equipment and Support (DE&S) has announced.
Procured by DE&S and manufactured and designed by Babcock, who was awarded the £1.25 billion (US$1.54bn) contract in 2019, the Type 31 frigate has been engineered to deliver more capability with fewer personnel than the Type 23 class it is due to partially replace.
Following the roll out, the HMS Venturer will complete the next process, known as float off, before
