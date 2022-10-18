To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Euronaval 2022: Turret innovations take centre stage for Nexter

18th October 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Narwhal 20mm turret (right) with Akeron missile pods visible to the left. (Photo: Nexter)

French manufacturer Nexter displays 1:1 final design model of RapidFire point defence system and missile-equipped Narwhal turret.

Nexter used the opening day of Euronaval 2022 on 18 October to unveil the final design of the RapidFire multirole naval turret to meet French close-in weapon system requirements for a new generation of offshore patrol vessels and fleet replenishment ships.

Jointly developed by Nexter and Thales, RapidFire comprises a remote-controlled turret armed with the stabilised 40mm Case Telescoped Armament System.

RapidFire is designed to defend against low-altitude aircraft attacks, especially from UAVs, at up to 4,000m range.

Also on display from Nexter at Euronaval was a Narwhal 20mm turret equipped with the Akeron missile launch pod from MBDA.

‘The integration of this innovative solution demonstrates the modularity of our systems,’ Nexter noted in a company statement, adding that it ‘now offers naval versions of its remotely operated land turrets, including the ARX 25 [remote weapon station]’.

