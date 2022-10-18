Euronaval 2022: Turret innovations take centre stage for Nexter
Nexter used the opening day of Euronaval 2022 on 18 October to unveil the final design of the RapidFire multirole naval turret to meet French close-in weapon system requirements for a new generation of offshore patrol vessels and fleet replenishment ships.
Jointly developed by Nexter and Thales, RapidFire comprises a remote-controlled turret armed with the stabilised 40mm Case Telescoped Armament System.
RapidFire is designed to defend against low-altitude aircraft attacks, especially from UAVs, at up to 4,000m range.
Also on display from Nexter at Euronaval was a Narwhal 20mm turret equipped with the Akeron missile launch pod from MBDA.
‘The integration of this innovative solution demonstrates the modularity of our systems,’ Nexter noted in a company statement, adding that it ‘now offers naval versions of its remotely operated land turrets, including the ARX 25 [remote weapon station]’.
