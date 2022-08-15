To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Estonia, Finland plan to throw noose around Russian Baltic fleet

15th August 2022 - 14:52 GMT | by Ben Vogel in London

RSS

Finland already equips its navy with the Gabriel V anti-ship missile (pictured) but will it go a step further and procure the Blue Spear? (Photo: Finnish Navy)

A move by Estonia and Finland to integrate their respective coastal defence systems would turn the Gulf of Finland into an ‘internal sea’ for NATO.

Finland and Estonia are set to integrate their respective coastal defence systems as a step towards bottling up the Russian Baltic fleet if they ever decide to close the Gulf of Finland.

Noting the need for coastal defence integration with Estonia in a 12 August interview with Finnish newspaper Iltalehti, the country’s defence minister Hanno Pevkur said: ‘The flight range of Estonian and Finnish missiles is greater than the width of the Gulf of Finland [45km at its narrowest point]. This means that we can connect our missile defences and share all our information with each other.’

If Estonia

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Ben Vogel

Author

Ben Vogel

Ben Vogel is News Editor for Shephard Media. He has almost 20 years' experience in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us