Electric Boat gains another contract for Virginia-class design and support

France tests subsea robotics for future seabed mapping missions
French Navy and DGA put an autonomous underwater vehicle through its paces.
General Dynamics Electric Boat has obtained a $482.11 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command for ‘lead yard support and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines [SSNs]’, the DoD announced on 8 October.
Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (96%); Newport News, Virginia (3%); and Newport and Quonset, Rhode Island (1%), and is expected to be completed by October 2022.
Half of the 38 Virginia-class boats on order have been delivered to the USN, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
The USN on 1 October reorganised its Programme Executive Offices (PEOs) for submarines.
PEO Attack Submarines (SSN), formally PEO Submarines, will consolidate USN attack submarine platform acquisition, development, and sustainment under one office.
PEO SSN head RADM David Goggins said that aligning Virginia-class construction efforts under the new PEO would enable 'more effective planning' for the lifetime of the class and allow a smoother transition from construction to in-service for the class.
New OPV called Gyptis will be operated by French coastal patrol agency DAM.
The Philippines has not been having much success in its efforts to get two more LPDs. Perhaps things will turn around in the fourth tender effort?
The latest intent to order doubles the procurement to 20 ships. Project 12700 MCMVs could ultimately replace 30 to 50 Soviet-era minesweepers in the Russian Navy.
The contract makes the German Navy OSI’s 24th naval customer.
Australian Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said the sustainment contracted ‘reflected’ the Government’s continued support of the country’s defence industry.