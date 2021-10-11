Electric Boat gains another contract for Virginia-class design and support

USS Virginia. (Photo: USN/Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Myers)

Contract for General Dynamics Electric Boat follows the move by the USN to reorganise submarine PEOs.

General Dynamics Electric Boat has obtained a $482.11 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command for ‘lead yard support and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines [SSNs]’, the DoD announced on 8 October.

Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (96%); Newport News, Virginia (3%); and Newport and Quonset, Rhode Island (1%), and is expected to be completed by October 2022.

Half of the 38 Virginia-class boats on order have been delivered to the USN, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

The USN on 1 October reorganised its Programme Executive Offices (PEOs) for submarines.

PEO Attack Submarines (SSN), formally PEO Submarines, will consolidate USN attack submarine platform acquisition, development, and sustainment under one office.

PEO SSN head RADM David Goggins said that aligning Virginia-class construction efforts under the new PEO would enable 'more effective planning' for the lifetime of the class and allow a smoother transition from construction to in-service for the class.