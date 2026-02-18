Could Asia and the Middle East offer growth opportunities for Italy’s Fincantieri?

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has a US$24.98 billion share of the contracted naval defence market, according to research from Shephard Defence Insight. Within this share of ongoing programmes, there are 43 total units spread across six separate countries.

Two key models on which Fincantieri has focused its export efforts over the last decade are the U212 NFS (Near Future Submarine) and the FREMM frigate. Despite being unsuccessful outside Italy, the U212 NFS has been a candidate for many significant submarine programmes, such as the Polish Orka project and the first batch of the Indonesian submarine procurement programme.

The Bergamini-class FREMM