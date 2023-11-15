To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Canada unveils connector barges for shore access of its naval fleet

15th November 2023 - 08:05 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The new SSC pontoons will allow the Royal Canadian Navy to transport heavier equipment from its JSS to the shore. (Photo: Canadian DND)

The Royal Canadian Navy’s Sea-to-Shore Connector project has been designed to allow ship-borne vehicles, troops and equipment to be delivered ashore more rapidly.

The delivery of three pontoon barges to CFB Esquimalt has represented a new Sea-to-Shore Connector (SSC) capability that the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) has not had for some time.

The barges, part of the RCN’s ongoing SSC project, have been undertaking final sea trials. The fourth and final barge will be due for delivery by March 2024 to CFB Halifax, with sea trials and training to be conducted in early 2024.

Once completed, the four barges, consisting of 12 modules each, will be available for RCN operations. The contract with Montreal-based Navamar for the SSC pontoons was signed on 29 August 2019 for C$11.7

