Canada unveils connector barges for shore access of its naval fleet
The delivery of three pontoon barges to CFB Esquimalt has represented a new Sea-to-Shore Connector (SSC) capability that the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) has not had for some time.
The barges, part of the RCN’s ongoing SSC project, have been undertaking final sea trials. The fourth and final barge will be due for delivery by March 2024 to CFB Halifax, with sea trials and training to be conducted in early 2024.
Once completed, the four barges, consisting of 12 modules each, will be available for RCN operations. The contract with Montreal-based Navamar for the SSC pontoons was signed on 29 August 2019 for C$11.7
