Canada boosts maritime fleet
Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), implemented in 2010, delivered some of its first fruits in December 2017 with the assembly of the first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) and launch of the first Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel (OFSV).
The future HMCS Harry DeWolf AOPS for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) was assembled at Irving Shipbuilding’s Halifax shipyard and joining of all sections will be completed over the coming weeks ahead of a launch in mid-2018.
Construction of the 103m long ice breaker began in 2015 and the ship will enter service in 2018 following sea trials.
‘As the first
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