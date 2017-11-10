Babcock, BMT enter partnership
Babcock and BMT have signed a cooperation agreement that will see the companies collaborate to support the design, build, construction and support of future classes of surface ships for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) and other international projects, BMT announced on 7 November.
BMT said the companies will initially focus on the UK’s recently announced Type 31e frigate programme.
Under the partnership, Babcock and BMT will combine their strengths to deliver innovative, capable, affordable and flexible customer solutions. Both companies will jointly explore their available designs to determine the best possible option that meets the cost, capability, and delivery requirements of the Royal Navy.
Jeremy Berwick, managing director for defence at BMT, said: 'This is the beginning of a deeper strategic relationship with Babcock founded on many years of working together successfully both with the Royal Navy and navies around the globe.
'The T31e programme is the catalyst where excellence of design, innovation and certainty of delivery combine to offer a highly credible contender for the Royal Navy's next warship. The agreement will provide a strong basis for understanding and serving the different needs of many other navies.'
