Australia orders first Naval Strike Missiles
On 5 July, the Australian government announced it had ordered, under an accelerated acquisition, an unspecified number of Naval Strike Missiles (NSM).
Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace revealed in a press statement on the following day that this initial contract was worth NOK489 million ($48.6 million).
The NSMs will replace Harpoon anti-ship missiles on both Anzac-class frigates and Hobart-class destroyers of the Royal Australian Navy.
Øyvind Kolset, Executive VP Missile Systems at Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, stated, ‘Signing this initial contract to commence the acquisition of an Australian NSM capability is a very important milestone.’
He said it was a clear demonstration of the company’s commitment to the accelerated delivery of NSMs.
Kongsberg describes the Norwegian-developed NSM as ‘a fifth-generation, long-range, precision strike missile’.
