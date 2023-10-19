AUSA 2023: Steadicopter aims to fly high with new rotary UAVs

Steadicopter has a family of Black Eagles, among which the version presented at AUSA 2023 in Washington DC last week was the largest, weighing 50kg as the max take-off weight.

Steadicopter CEO Itai Toren explained that the Black Eagle shown at AUSA was the 50 H maritime configuration equipped with three sensors. The Black Eagle 50 accommodates EO/IR technology, a maritime patrol radar (MPR), an AIS receiver and other tactical communication relays.

‘The Black Eagle can land on ships, even moving vessels, or fly from the shore to a small coastal patrol vessel with a limited landing area,’ Toren remarked, adding that