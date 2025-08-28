Lockheed Martin demonstrates Spike and is selected for next stage of US Army requirement
Lockheed Martin has been awarded the first phase of a contract to develop and test a precision-guided missile system prototype for the Mobile-Long Range Precision Strike Missile (M-LRPSM) Directed Requirement for use by US Army Infantry Brigade Combat Teams (IBCTs).
Shortly after the contract award, the company successfully demonstrated the bid missile, Spike non-line-of-sight (NLOS), to the US Army, presenting the missile’s ability to engage long-range targets with precision, mobility and accuracy. Spike NLOS is a Rafael Advanced Defense Systems product promoted in the US with Lockheed Martin.
According to the company, the demonstration took place at Dugway Proving Grounds
