  • Lockheed Martin demonstrates Spike and is selected for next stage of US Army requirement

Lockheed Martin demonstrates Spike and is selected for next stage of US Army requirement

28th August 2025 - 13:14 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

The demonstration took place at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The Spike non-line-of-sight (NLOS) missile is used by several countries as an air-launched weapon but the recent trials were ground-launched from a vehicle and involved three shots.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded the first phase of a contract to develop and test a precision-guided missile system prototype for the Mobile-Long Range Precision Strike Missile (M-LRPSM) Directed Requirement for use by US Army Infantry Brigade Combat Teams (IBCTs).

Shortly after the contract award, the company successfully demonstrated the bid missile, Spike non-line-of-sight (NLOS), to the US Army, presenting the missile’s ability to engage long-range targets with precision, mobility and accuracy. Spike NLOS is a Rafael Advanced Defense Systems product promoted in the US with Lockheed Martin.

According to the company, the demonstration took place at Dugway Proving Grounds

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

