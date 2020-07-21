To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search

BAE Systems proposes Beowulf for CATV

21st July 2020 - 17:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

In response to an RfP issued in June 2020, BAE Systems has submitted a proposal to the US Army to deliver two prototype vehicles under the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme.

The company is offering its Beowulf platform as a production-ready vehicle.

CATV is designed to replace the Small Unit Support Vehicle (SUSV) fleet in US Army service. SUSV is based on the BAE Systems Hägglunds Bv206, while  Beowulf is based on the BvS10 that is operational with five countries.  

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Beowulf has a gross vehicle weight of 15t with dimensions of 2.5m (height), 8m (length)and 2.2m (width). It is powered by a Cummins diesel engine coupled to a six-speed Allison transmission, enabling the vehicle to reach a top speed of 70km/h on roads and 4km/h in water.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

BvS10 Beowulf

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from US Land Procurement Special Report

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us