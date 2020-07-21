BAE Systems proposes Beowulf for CATV

In response to an RfP issued in June 2020, BAE Systems has submitted a proposal to the US Army to deliver two prototype vehicles under the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) programme.

The company is offering its Beowulf platform as a production-ready vehicle.

CATV is designed to replace the Small Unit Support Vehicle (SUSV) fleet in US Army service. SUSV is based on the BAE Systems Hägglunds Bv206, while Beowulf is based on the BvS10 that is operational with five countries.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Beowulf has a gross vehicle weight of 15t with dimensions of 2.5m (height), 8m (length)and 2.2m (width). It is powered by a Cummins diesel engine coupled to a six-speed Allison transmission, enabling the vehicle to reach a top speed of 70km/h on roads and 4km/h in water.

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