Dubai Airshow 2017: Orbital focus the Eliminator in Middle East

Dubai Airshow 2017: THAAD poised for further global interest
Weeks prior to the Dubai Airshow, the US congress approved a $15 billion prospective sale of THAAD ballistic missile defence (BMD) systems and support services …
The latest version of Orbital ATK’s AC-208 Armed Caravan will take centre stage for the US company at the Dubai Airshow, with the Middle East seen as a major potential market for the aircraft.
The AC-208 Eliminator is the newest version of the Orbital ATK Armed Caravan. The Eliminator is an evolution of the Orbital ATK Armed Caravan; it has an upgraded avionics systems, mission computers, and can allow customers to choose between 2.75in guided rockets and/or AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, depending on mission requirements.
The Middle East is seen as being a major potential market for the latest Armed
With dozens of regional and international customers already operating platforms such as the MiG-29, Russian Aircraft Corporation is hopeful that the newly developed MiG-35 will …
Lockheed Martin is positioning its C-130J-SOF export variant as the go-to aircraft for special operation forces helicopter and fixed-wing refuelling needs. Pushing hard on the …
As the Gulf region lurches from one security crisis to another, the need for missile defence is increasing as insurgent groups and states develop long-range …
Lockheed Martin's Fury UAS now boasts an endurance of 15 continuous flight hours owing to a newly integrated 1803 engine. Announcing the UAV engine upgrades …
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced at the Dubai Air Show that it is keen to acquire the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. This is the …