Dubai Airshow 2017: Orbital focus the Eliminator in Middle East

The latest version of Orbital ATK’s AC-208 Armed Caravan will take centre stage for the US company at the Dubai Airshow, with the Middle East seen as a major potential market for the aircraft.

The AC-208 Eliminator is the newest version of the Orbital ATK Armed Caravan. The Eliminator is an evolution of the Orbital ATK Armed Caravan; it has an upgraded avionics systems, mission computers, and can allow customers to choose between 2.75in guided rockets and/or AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, depending on mission requirements.

