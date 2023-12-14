To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Northrop Grumman to provide Defense Intelligence Agency with cloud services

14th December 2023 - 11:19 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

As a part of the Neptune Phoenix award, Northrop Grumman will provide the DIA with intelligence required by the warfighter. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Neptune Phoenix, a nine-year, single-award contract, will include lifecycle management, engineering, design, development, purchasing, prototyping, data analysis, and test and evaluation.

Northrop Grumman will provide cloud services to the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) under a US$700 million contract announced on 13 December.

Through the deal Northrop Grumman will provide the DIA with an integrated cloud and sensor solution as part of an effort to provide faster intelligence to the warfighter.

The company said it would evolve the DIA’s collection, processing and analytics tools by ‘leveraging model-based, systems engineering to consolidate and integrate the DIA’s technical capabilities and implementing leading-edge solutions that meet the needs of the rapidly changing intelligence environment’.

Additionally the company would will apply digital engineering to produce operational efficiencies and affordability.

The award, known as Neptune Phoenix, is a nine-year, single-award contract that includes lifecycle management, engineering, design, development, purchasing, prototyping, test and evaluation, deployment, and data analysis for current and future radio frequency and electro optical sensor systems.

Two years ago the company was awarded a task order contract to help the DIA deliver the Transforming All-Source Analysis with Location-Based Object Services (TALOS) programme which was designed to support actionable intelligence with speed and improve decision-making.

The earlier $690 million contract required Northrop Grumman to transform existing databases housing foundational military intelligence into multi-dimensional, flexible and rigorous data environments.

