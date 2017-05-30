To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

EW Europe: Russia develops on-the-move SATCOM

30th May 2017 - 13:00 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov in Sofia

RSS

A new-generation military satellite-on-the-move (SOTM) system for seamless communications, dubbed Loshtina-GUS, was revealed by Ruselectronics holding, a Rostec company. 

The terminal has already passed its state testing effort undertaken by the Russian MoD and was launched in series production earlier this year, with the first examples slated for delivery in the second half of 2017. 

The designer of the system is AO NPP Radiosvyaz in Krasnoyarsk.

The Loshtina-GUS SOTM, based on the R-444-D radio, is installed on a Tigr-M SpN armoured mobility vehicle and provides on-the-move data and voice communications in difficult terrain, including on the battlefield. 

The low-profile

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Alexander Mladenov

Author

Alexander Mladenov

Alexander Mladenov is a Shephard correspondent based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from EW Europe 2017 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us