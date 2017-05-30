EW Europe: Russia develops on-the-move SATCOM
A new-generation military satellite-on-the-move (SOTM) system for seamless communications, dubbed Loshtina-GUS, was revealed by Ruselectronics holding, a Rostec company.
The terminal has already passed its state testing effort undertaken by the Russian MoD and was launched in series production earlier this year, with the first examples slated for delivery in the second half of 2017.
The designer of the system is AO NPP Radiosvyaz in Krasnoyarsk.
The Loshtina-GUS SOTM, based on the R-444-D radio, is installed on a Tigr-M SpN armoured mobility vehicle and provides on-the-move data and voice communications in difficult terrain, including on the battlefield.
The low-profile
