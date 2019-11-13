Eurofighter​ electronic combat role concept detailed

Airbus and its partners have detailed the new Eurofighter electronic combat role (ECR) concept at the International Fighter Conference in Berlin.

The role will expand Eurofighter’s multi-role capabilities and further increase the survivability of coalition forces in future combined air operations.

The initial Eurofighter ECR capability is expected to be available by 2026, followed by further development steps and full integration into the future combat air system ecosystems.

According to Airbus, Eurofighter ECR will be able to provide passive emitter location as well as active jamming of threats, and will offer a variety of modular configurations for electronic attack (EA) and suppression/destruction of enemy air defence (SEAD/DEAD). Latest national escort jammer technology will ensure national control over features such as mission data and data analysis. The concept also features a new twin-seat cockpit configuration with a multi-function panoramic touch display and a dedicated mission cockpit for the rear-seat.

The concept is driven by Airbus, Hensoldt, MBDA, MTU, Premium Aerotec and Rolls-Royce, and is supported by German national industry bodies. It specifically targets the German Air Force requirements for an airborne electronic attack capability.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 1 (Block 1, 1B, 1C, 2, 2B ,5, 5A)