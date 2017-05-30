EW Europe: Elbit receives J-Music DIRCM contract

Elbit Systems has won a contract worth $25 million from an undisclosed international customer for the supply of J-Music Direct Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) self-protection systems, the company announced on 24 May.

The contract will be performed over a three-year period.

J-MUSIC is an advanced multi-spectral infrared countermeasures system, which acquires and tracks incoming ground-to-air missiles and deflects them. The system is designed to protect medium to large aircraft and can be integrated with various missile warning systems.

Elad Aharonson, general manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR division, said: ‘We are proud to have won this contract and to supply the customer with J-Music DIRCM, which include passive airborne warning system of an IR missile.'