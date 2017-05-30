EW Europe: Elbit receives J-Music DIRCM contract
Elbit Systems has won a contract worth $25 million from an undisclosed international customer for the supply of J-Music Direct Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) self-protection systems, the company announced on 24 May.
The contract will be performed over a three-year period.
J-MUSIC is an advanced multi-spectral infrared countermeasures system, which acquires and tracks incoming ground-to-air missiles and deflects them. The system is designed to protect medium to large aircraft and can be integrated with various missile warning systems.
Elad Aharonson, general manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR division, said: ‘We are proud to have won this contract and to supply the customer with J-Music DIRCM, which include passive airborne warning system of an IR missile.'
More from EW Europe 2017 Show News
-
EW Europe: Russia's electronic war in Ukraine
Russia has two army corps of proxies operating in Ukrainian territory, including electronic warfare companies, defence sources have revealed. These units are experts, trained to …
-
EW Europe: Keysight focuses on emerging challenges (video)
When you are up against complex threats in crowded RF environments, knowing that the EW systems on board your platform are in working order is …
-
EW Europe: End of show review (video)
Tim Fish and Grant Turnbull discuss some of the more noteworthy developments at this year's EW Europe conference and exhibition, held in London from 6-8 …
-
EW Europe: Narda on the hunt with SignalShark (video)
Narda - part of L3 Technologies - is showcasing its SignalShark product at this year's EW Europe exhibition in London. SignalShark is a real-time handheld …
-
EW Europe: EW can lead fight on terror
The proliferation of mobile communications over the past decade has made controlling and predicting terror attacks increasingly difficult.It is here that electronic warfare (EW) capabilities can …
-
EW Europe: UK to export EW data
Interoperability and establishing global partnerships in the electromagnetic environment (EME) is essential for operational planning. This is why the UK has set up the Electronic Warfare Operational …