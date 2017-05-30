To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

EW Europe: Elbit receives J-Music DIRCM contract

30th May 2017 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Elbit Systems has won a contract worth $25 million from an undisclosed international customer for the supply of J-Music Direct Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) self-protection systems, the company announced on 24 May.

The contract will be performed over a three-year period.

J-MUSIC is an advanced multi-spectral infrared countermeasures system, which acquires and tracks incoming ground-to-air missiles and deflects them. The system is designed to protect medium to large aircraft and can be integrated with various missile warning systems.

Elad Aharonson, general manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR division, said: ‘We are proud to have won this contract and to supply the customer with J-Music DIRCM, which include passive airborne warning system of an IR missile.'

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from EW Europe 2017 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us