Digital Battlespace

​BAE Systems to provide DGCS Capability Drop 2 for US Army

27th July 2020 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

BAE Systems has won a maximum $823 million contract from the US Army under the Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS) Capability Drop 2 programme.

The company is providing its  Intelligence Knowledge Environment (IKE) software framework that combines modular data and AI analytic capabilities.

Dave Logan, vice president and general manager ...

