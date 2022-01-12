How Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show is placing the Kingdom at the centre of global defense dialogues (Sponsored)

The World Defense Show will cover the latest developments across air, land, sea security and satellites.

Saudi Arabia has long been an integral part of global defense dialogues, from strategic summits in neighbouring Gulf nations to high-level conferences that shape the future of defense policy on an international scale.

Now, recognizing that knowledge exchange is a key driver of the commercial and strategic benefits the industry seeks, the Kingdom is set to host its own program of high-level defense events bringing together experts including CEOs, policymakers, and academics from across the globe.

The key event in the Kingdom’s calendar is the inaugural World Defense Show, which will see tens of thousands of delegates descend on Riyadh from 6-9 March 2022 for an action-packed week of exhibitions, demonstrations, networking and thought leadership sessions.

The event, which is set to host world-leading manufacturers including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon, will begin with the IISS Riyadh Defense Forum – an exclusive curtain-raiser for a select group of high-level attendees from the global defense industry.

As part of the exclusive dialogues, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) will offer independent and rigorous analysis of the most enduring global defense and security issues to an audience of local and international observers. The invite-only talks are set to focus on the state and evolution of defense in the 21st century from the perspective of defense policy, strategy, and economics.

Continuing the themes raised at the IISS Riyadh Defense Forum, a series of Thought Leadership Sessions open to all visitors are planned across the four days of World Defense Show covering geopolitics, economics, strategy, innovation and workforce development. Daily panel discussions and keynote presentations will be delivered by the key Saudi entities at the forefront of the national defense industry transformation project. Meanwhile, timely conversations on equal participation in defense will take place on International Women’s Day during the Women in Defense event, featuring leading speakers from across the global industry.

During World Defense Show, the latest military technologies and weaponry will also be revealed through augmented reality demonstrations, with visitors able to build new partnerships through curated networking events such as Meet the Buyer, Meet the KSA Government, and the Investor-Investee program. More than 100 local defense firms will be present, allowing for more regional dialogues and defense partnerships.

Those who sign up for World Defense Show are automatically registered for a complimentary multi-entry visa, valid for one year – enabling further meetings well beyond the show dates. International visitors are strongly encouraged to register as early as possible to allow time for visa processing. Online ticket sales end in February 2022.

