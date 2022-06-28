UK RAF finds Guardian for aerial threat protection

The UK RAF’s new C2 system to protect from aerial threats, named Guardian, has had IOC declared following the roll-out of a Control Reporting Centre at RAF Boulmer, Northumberland.

Guardian and the Control Reporting Centre together provide a dynamic, real-time map of both friendly and hostile aircraft.

Managed by Defence Equipment and Support, the procurement arm of the UK MoD, and delivered by IBM, the system links the radars and radios of the UK and NATO to communicate between the ground and aircraft.

Guardian will also be installed at RAF 78 Squadron in Swanwick, Hampshire.

The Control Reporting Centres operate 24/7 and will have 50 dual workstations at Boulmer and 29 dual workstations at Swanwick, which could be staffed by more than 100 RAF battlespace management personnel at the two sites.

Guardian enables the RAF to despatch fighter jets to identify, intercept and escort aircraft that are suspected of being a threat.

The system also receives early warnings from NATO reporting centres to prepare the UK for incoming potential threats.

The contract with IBM covers equipment delivery and the first five years of logistic support up to 2027.