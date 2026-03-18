UK E-7 Wedgetail delay down to a “technology issue”, as MoD grapples with slipping timelines
The delayed E-7 Wedgetail aircraft programme has come under fire again, as the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) wrestles with overseeing the delivery of key major defence programmes.
During a Defence Committee meeting on 17 March, Rupert Pearce, national armaments director at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that Boeing had been a “troubled partner” as the programme faced significant delays.
“They are working very hard…but as we know, they have had difficulties inside their own aircraft programmes,” Pearce said. “That has led to a much higher level of scrutiny at the certification process inside Boeing. That is not a bad
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