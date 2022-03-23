To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South Korea to receive training systems for P-8A Poseidon

23rd March 2022 - 11:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

USN ﻿P-8A Poseidon on static display at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) in October 2019. (Photo: USN)

Boeing is providing hardware for South Korean aircrew and maintenance personnel training with the P-8A Poseidon MPA.

Boeing is providing training systems hardware to South Korea for the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) under a $55.4 million FMS order from the US Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division.

The order comprises the production and delivery of one operational flight trainer with brief/debrief station, one weapons tactics trainer with brief/debrief station and a single virtual maintenance trainer.

Also included are electronic classrooms for maintenance training, mission systems training, flight management systems training and aircrew training.

Each classroom will have ten seats plus an instructor position.

‘Additionally, this order provides contracts, logistics, engineering and management technical expertise required for the procurement, build, inspection and acceptance of the Phase 1 hardware for the P-8A training system for the government of Korea,’ according to the DoD.

Work is expected to be completed in July 2025.

Boeing in March 2020 announced a $1.3 billion FMS contract to provide six P-8As to South Korea under the FMS programme, to replace P-3 Orion aircraft.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 2023.

