South Korea to receive training systems for P-8A Poseidon

Boeing is providing training systems hardware to South Korea for the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) under a $55.4 million FMS order from the US Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division.

The order comprises the production and delivery of one operational flight trainer with brief/debrief station, one weapons tactics trainer with brief/debrief station and a single virtual maintenance trainer.

Also included are electronic classrooms for maintenance training, mission systems training, flight management systems training and aircrew training.

Each classroom will have ten seats plus an instructor position.

‘Additionally, this order provides contracts, logistics, engineering and management technical expertise required for the procurement, build, inspection and acceptance of the Phase 1 hardware for the P-8A training system for the government of Korea,’ according to the DoD.

Work is expected to be completed in July 2025.

Boeing in March 2020 announced a $1.3 billion FMS contract to provide six P-8As to South Korea under the FMS programme, to replace P-3 Orion aircraft.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 2023.