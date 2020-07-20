Saab to create UK hub for Tempest work
Saab announced on 20 July that it will build a hub in the UK to support its engagement with the Tempest sixth-generation fighter aircraft programme.
The centre requires initial investment of £50 million ($62.85 million), and it forms part of Saab’s long-term plans to develop indigenous capabilities for the UK market, invest in R&D and grow intellectual property.
The UK and Sweden signed a MoU on Tempest co-operation in July 2019.
Saab is leading Swedish industrial participation in the programme in co-operation with the country’s MoD. Its strategy 'ensures that the technology is in place to support a long term future air capability and also to support continuous upgrades of Gripen E for decades to come', said Micael Johansson, Saab president and CEO.
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