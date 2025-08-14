Poland confirms US$3.8 billion F-16V upgrade
Poland’s Ministry of Defence has signed a US$3.8 billion deal with Lockheed Martin to modernise its 48 F-16 C/D Block 52 aircraft to the F-16V Block 70/72 standard.
According to Polish defence minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, tests and control flights of two aircraft will be carried out in the US, while the remaining aircraft will be checked in Poland. The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered between 2030 to 2038, according to reports from local Polish media.
Kosiniak-Kamysz said: “The current capabilities of the F-16 in the C/D version are good, but after 20 years they are insufficient against threats. We
