Lockheed Martin continues development of ARTS V-2

Boeing obtains maintenance contract from Royal Netherlands Air Force
Boeing believes new accreditation will open doors for future opportunities in Europe.
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract modification valued at over $80 million by the US DoD for the existing Advanced Radar Threat System – Variant 2 (ARTS-V2) development contract.
The contract modification provides for the exercise of production option two and the delivery of five full ARTS-V2 systems.
The total cumulative face value of the contract is $539 million, with Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, being the contracting activity.
The ARTS-V2 system is a mobile advanced radar system intended to train USAF joint-strike fighter pilots to operate safely in hostile areas guided by modern radar-guided surface-to-air missiles.
The system will emulate advanced anti-aircraft missile radiated power, threat signals, antenna patterns, operational modes and threat tactics.
It is part of the overall Advanced Radar Threat System project to develop and implement a radar for live, virtual, constructive aircrew training for anti-access and area denial environments.
The contract was originally awarded in June 2016 and has an expected completion date of June 2027.
Aeronautics is working on a new VTOL member of its Orbiter family.
Saab has revealed new details of its HX fighter offer to Finland as the company bids to secure more Gripen E and GlobalEye AEW&C orders.
Three new announcements cover aircraft and engine maintenance and repair for the P-8A Poseidon.
The US Army maintains a close watch on costs amid progress on major new rotorcraft programmes.
Airbus’ Zephyr has proved its capabilities are out of this world as it set a new world record for absolute altitude for this class of UAS at 76,100ft.