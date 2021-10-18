To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin continues development of ARTS V-2

18th October 2021 - 17:59 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Advanced Radar Threat System will be used to train USAF pilots for use in aircraft such as the F-35. (Photo: US Air Force)

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract modification for the continued development of ARTS V-2, which is intended to train US pilots.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract modification valued at over $80 million by the US DoD for the existing Advanced Radar Threat System – Variant 2 (ARTS-V2) development contract.

The contract modification provides for the exercise of production option two and the delivery of five full ARTS-V2 systems.

The total cumulative face value of the contract is $539 million, with Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, being the contracting activity.

The ARTS-V2 system is a mobile advanced radar system intended to train USAF joint-strike fighter pilots to operate safely in hostile areas guided by modern radar-guided surface-to-air missiles.

The system will emulate advanced anti-aircraft missile radiated power, threat signals, antenna patterns, operational modes and threat tactics.

It is part of the overall Advanced Radar Threat System project to develop and implement a radar for live, virtual, constructive aircrew training for anti-access and area denial environments.

The contract was originally awarded in June 2016 and has an expected completion date of June 2027.

