Air Warfare

Kuwait to receive in-country Super Hercules support

20th August 2021 - 14:06 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Kuwait Air Force KC-130J Super Hercules. (Photo: Marshall ADG)

Vertex Aerospace services all three KC-130J aircraft flown by the Kuwait Air Force.

Vertex Aerospace is providing intermediate depot maintenance, logistics and supply support for all Lockheed Martin KC-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft operated by the Kuwait Air Force.

Work also includes ‘limited repair of common support equipment’, the US DoD announced on 18 August.

The $9.92 million FMS contract modification will be completed at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base by August 2022, the DoD added.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Kuwait procured three KC-130Js in 2010 and deliveries were completed in FY2014. The deal was worth $569.6 million and included the procurement of the three delivered KC-130Js, a training facility, one weapons system trainer, and operation and sustainment support.

