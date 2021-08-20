Kuwait to receive in-country Super Hercules support

Global Hawk supports USAF ABMS exercises
USAF conducted exercises using Northrop Grumman’s Global Hawk UAV to advance the ABMS.
Vertex Aerospace is providing intermediate depot maintenance, logistics and supply support for all Lockheed Martin KC-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft operated by the Kuwait Air Force.
Work also includes ‘limited repair of common support equipment’, the US DoD announced on 18 August.
The $9.92 million FMS contract modification will be completed at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base by August 2022, the DoD added.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that Kuwait procured three KC-130Js in 2010 and deliveries were completed in FY2014. The deal was worth $569.6 million and included the procurement of the three delivered KC-130Js, a training facility, one weapons system trainer, and operation and sustainment support.
USAF conducted exercises using Northrop Grumman’s Global Hawk UAV to advance the ABMS.
Russian S-8OFP unguided rocket features increased mass and penetration properties – but will accuracy suffer?
The first KC-46A for a non-US customer gives and receives fuel with another KC-46A.
TÜBİTAK-SAGE displays modular guided munitions and guidance kits at IDEF 2021.
The American service provider has recently taken delivery of its third of four ex-Singapore KC-135R tankers.
India will import GE engines for upcoming LCA Mk1A fighters, but still plans to domestically assemble them for the Mk2.