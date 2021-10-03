Japanese naval helicopter prototypes are delivered

US Navy awards contract for extended-range missiles
The US Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman a contract to produce their AGM-88G AARGM-ER.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries handed over two XSH-60L helicopters to Japan’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) on 28 September. Life cycle costs should be kept low because the future SH-60L will have a high commonality with the current SH-60K fleet.
The SH-60L has an increased ASW capability in response to quieter and growing shallow-water activity of Chinese and Russian submarines. The SH-60L is equipped with an NEC multistatic sonar, whereas the current SH-60K only has a monostatic one.
Multistatic sonars detect submarines not only by themselves but also by networking with other sonars. They improve the ability to detect submarines …
Agreement sealed by Kongsberg subsidiary KAMS covers delivery of parts for more than 50 aircraft under Lot 15-17 of the F-35 programme.
USAF enlists RE2 Robotics to provide autonomous systems
BAE Systems has secured a ten-year sustainment and technical support contract from the USAF for a missile warning system.
Through software-defined networking for multi-transport paths such as SATCOM, Hughes is supporting the DoD concept for Joint All-Domain Command and Control.
China's military is already using a number of capable UAV platforms, with even more advanced designs on the way.