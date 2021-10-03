To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Japanese naval helicopter prototypes are delivered

3rd October 2021 - 23:54 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

In the foreground is the first prototype of the Japanese XSH-60L, and behind it is the second. (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries)

Japan's navy will adopt the Seahawk-based SH-60L helicopter as its successor to the current SH-60K fleet.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries handed over two XSH-60L helicopters to Japan’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) on 28 September. Life cycle costs should be kept low because the future SH-60L will have a high commonality with the current SH-60K fleet.

The SH-60L has an increased ASW capability in response to quieter and growing shallow-water activity of Chinese and Russian submarines. The SH-60L is equipped with an NEC multistatic sonar, whereas the current SH-60K only has a monostatic one.

Multistatic sonars detect submarines not only by themselves but also by networking with other sonars. They improve the ability to detect submarines …

