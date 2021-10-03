Japanese naval helicopter prototypes are delivered

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries handed over two XSH-60L helicopters to Japan’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) on 28 September. Life cycle costs should be kept low because the future SH-60L will have a high commonality with the current SH-60K fleet.

The SH-60L has an increased ASW capability in response to quieter and growing shallow-water activity of Chinese and Russian submarines. The SH-60L is equipped with an NEC multistatic sonar, whereas the current SH-60K only has a monostatic one.

Multistatic sonars detect submarines not only by themselves but also by networking with other sonars. They improve the ability to detect submarines …