Indian pseudo satellite UAV development is on schedule

Sikorsky gains King Stallion FMS contract modification for Israel
Sikorsky will build for LRIP Lot 6 CH-53Ks for Israel under an FMS contract modification.
India’s MoD is developing a $94 million high-altitude pseudo satellite (HAPS) UAV for the Indian Air Force, the country’s first such government-funded programme.
It is being co-developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bengaluru-based technology start-up NewSpace Research and Technologies (NRT) for future space-based communications and surveillance.
Sameer Joshi, CEO and Director of NRT, told Shephard: ‘The feasibility study is over, and the first sub-scale prototype will fly by Q3 of 2022. Customised payload development is taking place.’
The expected timeline to fly the full-scale solar-powered prototype, with an endurance of three months at 65,000ft, will be four years,
The second of three Peruvian Air Force L-100 Hercules has undergone a cockpit avionics upgrade.
In a special report, Shephard Defence Insight investigates the market landscape for fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and UAVs in the Asia-Pacific region.
Leonardo has announced its intention to issue a call for tender for TACAN transceivers for use on AW249 helicopters.
Deliveries of locally upgraded F-16s to the Republic of Singapore Air Force began in mid-2021.
KAI has held talks with potential KF-21 fighter jet export customers from Asia-Pacific and Europe.