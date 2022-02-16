To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian pseudo satellite UAV development is on schedule

16th February 2022 - 00:19 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

A small prototype of a new Indian HAPS UAV design will fly by Q3 of 2022. (HAL)

India is exploring different types of UAVs, and in development are naval transport and HAPS types.

India’s MoD is developing a $94 million high-altitude pseudo satellite (HAPS) UAV for the Indian Air Force, the country’s first such government-funded programme.

It is being co-developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bengaluru-based technology start-up NewSpace Research and Technologies (NRT) for future space-based communications and surveillance.

Sameer Joshi, CEO and Director of NRT, told Shephard: ‘The feasibility study is over, and the first sub-scale prototype will fly by Q3 of 2022. Customised payload development is taking place.’

The expected timeline to fly the full-scale solar-powered prototype, with an endurance of three months at 65,000ft, will be four years,

