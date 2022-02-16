Indian pseudo satellite UAV development is on schedule

India’s MoD is developing a $94 million high-altitude pseudo satellite (HAPS) UAV for the Indian Air Force, the country’s first such government-funded programme.

It is being co-developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bengaluru-based technology start-up NewSpace Research and Technologies (NRT) for future space-based communications and surveillance.

Sameer Joshi, CEO and Director of NRT, told Shephard: ‘The feasibility study is over, and the first sub-scale prototype will fly by Q3 of 2022. Customised payload development is taking place.’

The expected timeline to fly the full-scale solar-powered prototype, with an endurance of three months at 65,000ft, will be four years,