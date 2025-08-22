India revives Netra Mk-II AWACS after Airbus cost dispute
India has finally agreed to the increased structural modification costs demanded by Airbus for six aging A321 aircraft earmarked for its Netra Mk-II Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) programme.
The aircraft, originally acquired from Air India by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2021, are now nearly 20 years old and will undergo structural retrofit at Airbus’s facility in Spain once the contract has been signed.
The decision marks a critical step forward for the indigenous Netra Mk-II which aims to bolster India’s airborne surveillance capabilities. After reconfiguration, the airframes will be handed to the Centre for Airborne Systems
