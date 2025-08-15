To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • India fast-tracks indigenous MALE drones as US trade rift stalls big-ticket deals

India fast-tracks indigenous MALE drones as US trade rift stalls big-ticket deals

15th August 2025 - 11:38 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi, India

RSS

Adani Defence’s Drishti-10 MALE UAV is a contender in India’s $3.4B tri-service drone push. (Photo: Adani Defence)

With US tariffs and stalled defence talks slowing imports, India has cleared a $3.4 billion plan for 87 tri‑service MALE UAVs with 60% indigenous content – accelerating self‑reliance as operational lessons from May’s four‑day conflict drive urgency.

US disapproval and the failure to reach a trade deal – paired with escalated tariffs on India following sustained defence and oil imports from Russia – have put several defence purchases on ice.

The tariff retaliation has hit deals valued at US$9 billion to $10 billion, which are unlikely to proceed until trade tensions ease. India appears to have paused plans for new US weapon acquisitions: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh postponed his recent US visit intended to discuss the $3.6 billion Boeing P‑8I buy and co‑production talks for Stryker vehicles and Javelin missiles.

Amid delays in US deliveries – particularly

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us