India fast-tracks indigenous MALE drones as US trade rift stalls big-ticket deals
US disapproval and the failure to reach a trade deal – paired with escalated tariffs on India following sustained defence and oil imports from Russia – have put several defence purchases on ice.
The tariff retaliation has hit deals valued at US$9 billion to $10 billion, which are unlikely to proceed until trade tensions ease. India appears to have paused plans for new US weapon acquisitions: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh postponed his recent US visit intended to discuss the $3.6 billion Boeing P‑8I buy and co‑production talks for Stryker vehicles and Javelin missiles.
Amid delays in US deliveries – particularly
